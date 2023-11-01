Moise Kean has been in good form at Juventus in recent weeks, even though he hasn’t scored goals as frequently as one might expect.

The striker faces stiff competition for a starting spot, with Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Arkadiusz Milik all vying for a place in the team.

Juventus can rely on any of these strikers to perform well, and Kean has been particularly impressive in recent weeks.

However, with the return of Chiesa and Vlahovic to full fitness, Kean may find it challenging to secure playing time. Nonetheless, in the few games he has played for the club recently, it’s evident that he is a top-class player.

Football scout Michele Fratini is pleased with Kean’s development and acknowledges that he has become a much-improved player.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It can be said that Kean has returned to very high levels, he had scored two goals of very high calibre, truly beautiful. He is very young and with Raspadori and Scamacca, they form an excellent trio for the national team.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has been very improved in the last few weeks and the Azzurri star deserves all the praise he is getting now.

He will continue to get chances to play and should prepare to score even if he plays in just the last few minutes of the matches.