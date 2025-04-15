Dean Huijsen, Matias Soulé, and Kenan Yildiz represent three of the most impressive players to emerge from Juventus’ youth development system in recent years. While only one of them remains at the club, the other two departures brought in significant transfer fees, underlining the effectiveness of Juventus’ revamped youth strategy.

Since launching the Next Gen project in 2018, Juventus have taken a substantial step forward in bridging the gap between youth football and the professional game. Prior to that, many of the club’s promising Under-19 talents often struggled to make the transition into the senior squad, with limited opportunities and little exposure to professional competition.

The introduction of the Next Gen side has allowed Juventus to offer competitive minutes to emerging players, giving them the platform to mature, gain experience, and increase their market value. As a result, the club has seen a rise in the number of academy products contributing either directly to the first team or indirectly through profitable transfers.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A key figure behind the success of this youth recruitment and development was scout Matteo Tognozzi. Appointed in 2017, Tognozzi played an instrumental role in identifying and securing the talents of Huijsen, Soulé, Yildiz, and many others who have passed through the club’s youth ranks.

His contributions were widely recognised during his time in Turin, and his departure in 2023 was considered a significant loss. However, according to Il Bianconero, Tognozzi could be set for a return to Juventus. The report states that discussions are underway following the end of his tenure with Granada, where he had most recently been working. Now a free agent, there is speculation that he may rejoin the Bianconeri in the near future.

Tognozzi’s past work speaks volumes. His eye for talent and deep understanding of Juventus’ developmental philosophy make him an ideal candidate to help further strengthen the club’s youth recruitment and scouting framework. Given the lasting impact he had during his previous stint, his potential return would be a strategic move that aligns perfectly with Juventus’ long-term vision for nurturing homegrown talent.