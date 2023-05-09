Sebastian Frey recommends a former Juventus player to replace Allegri

Former Serie A goalkeeper Sebastian Frey has recommended a manager who can replace Max Allegri on the Juventus bench.

Allegri is under pressure to deliver in Turin and has seen his side struggle with inconsistency in the last few weeks.

The gaffer is one of the best in the business, but his team has not reached the level it needs to be to win trophies regularly again.

For now, his job is safe, but Juve could pull the trigger if the season does not end well.

Several names are on their radar now and Frey believes Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor would be a good coach for Juventus.

He says via Il Bianconero:

‘It would take a Juve man, but it will depend so much on where the bianconeri will be. If they do the Champions League, such a profile will be needed. Tudor could be a valid option, it is charismatic. And there are two other historical profiles of Juve, which would do well to start again and restore enthusiasm’.

Juve FC Says

Tudor has done well in France as he keeps OM behind PSG as one of the most successful clubs in Ligue 1.

However, managing Juve is a different ball game because the Bianconeri have to be the leading club in Italy and no one will see finishing second as an achievement.

If Allegri leaves, we must replace him with an accomplished manager we believe can deliver trophies if he joins us.