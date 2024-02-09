Former Fiorentina player Sebastian Frey contends that despite Juventus and Inter Milan being the standout clubs in Serie A this season, he believes no Juventus player would find a place in the Inter Milan lineup.

In their recent head-to-head encounter, Inter Milan emerged victorious, further highlighting their superiority over Juventus in the current campaign.

Juventus has defied expectations this season, emerging as a surprise contender for the title, given the relatively modest prognostications surrounding their prospects at the outset of the season.

To mount a credible challenge for the title, Juventus must demonstrate resilience and character in the face of adversity. However, the question remains whether any Juventus player possesses the calibre to break into the Inter Milan starting lineup.

Frey’s assertion underscores the formidable strength and depth of the Inter Milan squad, suggesting that even amidst Juventus’ resurgence, they may lack players capable of displacing their counterparts at Inter.

Frey does not think so, and he explains, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Inter have found a great balance within the dressing room. At the moment I wouldn’t take anyone from Juve even if the Bianconeri have great players: Szczesny, Rabiot and Allegri are the three cornerstones of a team that is rebuilding itself.”

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the top clubs in the country, and that is because we have some of the best talents on offer in European football in our squad.

Frey is entitled to his opinion, but it does not mean he is right, and we do not have to worry too much about what he thinks.