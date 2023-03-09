Sebastien Frey defends Moise Kean over his red card

Former Inter Milan and Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey says he could have done worse than to kick Gianluca Mancini if he was Moise Kean.

Kean earned a straight red card for kicking at the Roma man, having just been on the pitch for seconds after the defender appeared to pull his hair and foul him.

The Roma man made a lot out of the kick and Kean was sent back to the dressing room for the incident, which annoyed Max Allegri.

However, Frey has now defended the attacker and said he would have reacted the same way or done even worse.

The ex-goalie says via Calciomercato:

“Kean’s gesture is to be condemned, of course… But if I had been in him I would have kicked Mancini even stronger because the Romanist first pulls his hair and also a punch. And then it falls like everything broke. Same thing happened against Cremonese. I wonder why, besides rightly Kean, Mancini was not expelled by reviewing the action”.

Juve FC Says

Every footballer knows the rules of the game and Kean should have been more thoughtful after entering the pitch.

The striker was brought on to help us save the day, instead, he made matters worse for us.

He would now miss several games because of suspension and hopefully, he learns from this.