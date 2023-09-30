Former Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has offered his predictions for the Serie A title race this season, identifying the clubs he believes are contenders for the Scudetto.

Several teams are competing for the Serie A title this season, including Juventus, who have the advantage of not participating in European competitions. However, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli are among the strong contenders for the title.

Frey has assessed the early performances of these teams and has identified those he considers to be in the running for the title. While Juventus will strive for the championship, they will face stiff competition from well-equipped rivals in the Serie A title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Inter are the strongest but every time they have a setback it’s as if they call everything into question, but if he manages to maintain a certain balance I think he will win the championship in the end. Behind the Nerazzurri I put Milan with Juve and Napoli, they are certainly the best equipped.”

Juve FC Says

We are always going to be in the running for the league title, no matter how bad we are at the start of the term.

The players know how important winning our tough games is. If we defeat Atalanta, we will send a message to our rivals that we are a team that can get a result against anyone.

But we must be careful in that game and not give La Dea too many chances against us.