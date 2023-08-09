Since his move from Sassuolo to Juventus, Manuel Locatelli’s performance has been somewhat underwhelming, leading to uncertainties surrounding his future at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus boasts an array of talented midfielders, with Nicolo Rovella anticipated to remain with the team and contend for playing opportunities in the upcoming season. Rovella’s presence would introduce additional competition for a place in the midfield, potentially prompting the loan of Fabio Miretti to facilitate his stay.

Both Rovella and Locatelli occupy similar roles within the team’s structure, raising discussions about whether Juve should consider parting ways with the former Sassuolo player to provide ample space for the young talent to flourish.

Former Roma player Sebino Nela has shared insights into the distinctions between these two players and acknowledged that while the ex-Genoa teenager exhibits immense potential, he might still be too youthful to command a regular spot in the Juventus lineup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Rovella is a more dynamic player than Locatelli but I don’t think he’s a player ready for such a high level.”

Juve FC Says

Rovella is one of the finest young midfielders in Italy now and that is one reason we added him to our squad from Genoa.

However, he is not as developed as Locatelli is and might need a few more seasons to reach that level, so we cannot trust him with too many responsibilities now.