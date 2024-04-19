Once again Juventus failed to pick up all three points, this time away at lowly Cagliari.

Despite seeking an important win, Juventus were not in control at the beginning of the game as Cagliari appeared comfortable in their attempts to secure the opener.

Zito Luvumbo could have scored within two minutes, but his shot went wide, allowing Juventus to survive the earliest scare of the game.

The Bianconeri continued to struggle to break down their opponents, who seemed full of confidence and eager to capitalise on their advantage.

During one of their attacks, Gleison Bremer failed to keep his hands in a natural position, resulting in a penalty that was awarded after a VAR check.

Gianluca Gaetano made no mistake from the spot. Juve could have conceded a second goal three minutes later, but Luvumbo missed the target once again.

Five minutes after the opening goal, Wojciech Szczesny conceded yet another penalty, which Yerry Mina converted.

That second goal was embarrassing for Juventus, prompting them to make efforts to score their first goal.

Dusan Vlahovic found the back of the net shortly after, but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Juve ended the half trailing, and Max Allegri responded by substituting Kenan Yildiz for Carlos Alcaraz before the second half began.

Cagliari continued to play bravely as Juve struggled to find their first goal of the game.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, Vlahovic scored a stunning free kick from a position most people wouldn’t have expected him to attempt a goal from.

The Bianconeri began to push for more goals as both teams made several changes to inject more energy onto the pitch.

Juve would get the next goal as one of their attacking moves forced Alberto Dossena to inadvertently put the ball into his own net, levelling the score with three minutes of normal time remaining.

That goal demoralized Cagliari and gave Juve a chance to play for the winner, prompting them to increase their attacking efforts.

Vlahovic went down in the Cagliari box and felt he deserved a penalty, but the referee remained uninterested, forcing Juve to search for a goal elsewhere.

Yildiz managed to get a shot on target, but couldn’t find the back of the net, leaving Juventus to end another match with a draw after a second-half comeback.