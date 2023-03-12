Secret document fails to meet Juventus expectations

Juventus were fighting to gain access to a secret document that was used to deduct 15 points from them and it has now been revealed that it was not as helpful as they thought it would be.

The Bianconeri had been keen to get their hands on the “secret document” which they expected to be useful to them in building their defence.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia reveals the document had nothing helpful for the club as their name were not even mentioned in it.

It claims if Juve had found their name in there, they could have argued that the current proceedings started in 2021, making the punishment void.

However, they now have to find a new defence and it confirms that the FIGC wasn’t hiding the document because they feared it would damage their case.

Juve FC Says

This is yet another dead end for us, but we do not expect the club to give up just yet and we almost certainly will still build a strong defence regardless.

This has been a huge issue for us, but the club has the resources to hire the best lawyers to defend itself.

Even more importantly, if we truly haven’t done anything wrong, we can be confident that the punishment will be overturned.