Secretary of OFK Belgrade insists it is time for Vlahovic to move to a club like Juventus

The secretary of OFK Belgrade, Vladimir Rasic, one of the clubs that developed Juventus target, Dusan Vlahovic, says it is time for him to join a big club like the Bianconeri.

Juve remains very interested in the goal machine, who cannot stop scoring for his club and country.

He has remained a Juve target for over a year and they might be closer to getting him after he rejected a new offer from Fiorentina to extend his contract.

Rasic was involved in his development from when he was a child and is thrilled to see the striker he has become now.

The secretary spoke about the 21-year-old recently and said he shouldn’t be compared with anyone else, including Erling Haaland because Vlahovic would make his own name on the global stage.

He adds that the striker has reached the end of his time at Fiorentina and now is the time to leave them for Juve or his other top suitors.

Asked to compare him with Haaland, Rasic said to TMW: “My heart will always tell me to choose Vlahovic, I have followed him since childhood and I love him, I as well as all the OFK Belgrade who remember him with great pleasure and pride. I don’t like comparisons, Dusan is only Dusan and I am convinced that he can write pages of Serbian and international football history for many years “

On his future, he added: “I think it’s just a matter of time: it’s time for Vlahovic to leave Fiorentina, it’s already the right time to say goodbye to Florence and move to a top club like Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona. We understand each other, right?”