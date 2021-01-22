See how much Juventus earned from winning Super Cup after covid slashed prices

Andrea Pirlo won his first managerial trophy and helped Juventus exact revenge on Napoli, who beat them to win the Coppa Italia last season.

The 2-0 Super Cup win over the Partenopei also helped the Bianconeri to continue their dominance of the Italian game.

Financially, however, it wasn’t the best of rewards for Juve after the coronavirus pandemic forced the sponsors of the competition to slash their prize money.

The two previous editions of the Supercoppa Italiana were held in Saudi Arabia for commercial purposes, and it helped both the teams and the organizers to make more money.

However, with stadiums under lock and key, the game was played back home and behind closed doors.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato says that Juventus and Napoli both made just 1m euros each from the game, while the Italian league body made 500,000 euros.

Last year, Juve and Lazio made 3.3m euros each, while the Italian league body made 750,000 euros.

While the prize money was reduced, the prestige and pride it gives the club cannot be bought.

It will also give them the confidence to attack the other competitions that they have to play this season.

Both teams will still meet twice in the league in this campaign after their October match was rescheduled.