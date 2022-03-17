Seedorf slams Allegri for not subbing on game-changers

Clarence Seedorf says in the Champions League substitutions are key and when things are not going to plan, you need to inject some fresh legs into the game to help your team as quickly as you can.

Juve hardly did that as Villarreal knocked them out of the Champions League last night.

After a fine first half that saw them create lots of chances, the Bianconeri switched off and were in panic mode late in the second half of their match against the Spanish side.

Max Allegri subbed on Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi later in the game, but Seedorf suggests the changes were made too late.

He said via Tutto Sport: “In the Champions League, when you have some player who can make a difference on the bench after the first 20 minutes of the second half, you have to start thinking about sending them on the pitch. It is also a mental issue, to send a message to the team: ‘We have to push harder and look for this victory’. This was missing from Juve tonight”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a stubborn manager and will stick to what he knows is best, regardless of the situation.

Sometimes that helps, but last night it didn’t and it cost Juve their place in the Champions League quarterfinals.

We have the squad depth and Dybala will probably have made an impact if he spent more than 12 minutes on the pitch.