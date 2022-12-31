Seedorf tells Juventus how they can return to the top of Italian football

Clarence Seedorf has been following the Italian Serie A with keen interest and the former midfielder has offered some advice to Juventus.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league titles before the 2020/2021 season but have lost the last two titles.

They started this season poorly and remain ten points below the top of the league table heading into the second half.

There are many more matches left to play and the Bianconeri can still pick up points and cut down on the gap, but inconsistency has been a problem for them in the last two terms.

Seedorf has now advised them on how to get back to the top. He said via Calciomercato:

“Today in football there are many boys and fewer men. Juventus, if he has men in the locker room or if the coach is able to make them so, he can resist any upheaval. Indeed, all this can become a motivation”.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri is an accomplished manager who won five consecutive league titles and reached the final of the Champions League twice in three seasons.

He knows how to win a title and will solve the problems stopping his team from reaching that peak again.

We are already beginning to see the improvements in their performances and it will be exciting to watch them win more games in the second half of the season.