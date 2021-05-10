“Seeing Juventus like this hurts your heart” Heir to Agnelli fortune speaks out

Lapo Elkann, one of the heirs to the Agnelli fortune, has broken his silence to describe being hurt by Juventus’ poor season.

The Bianconeri have been dismal in this campaign after winning nine consecutive Serie A titles.

They started this campaign aiming for a tenth consecutive title, but they are now facing the prospect of not playing in the Champions League next season.

The reality of that drew closer when they were beaten 3-0 by Milan last night in their own stadium.

That game was a poor one and that is exactly how bad the Bianconeri have been for much of this campaign.

Pressure is growing on the club to fire Andrea Pirlo, but there are just three more league games to go and it is almost impossible for a new manager to change things for them in that time.

Elkann says it hurts him to see Juve like this and the club’s history deserves more respect, passion and professionalism.

He then asked everyone involved in the team to wake up.

“Seeing Juventus like this hurts your heart,” he wrote on Twitter. “The history and the shirt deserve love, respect, passion and professionalism.

“Wake up everyone.”