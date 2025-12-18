BOLOGNA, ITALY - DECEMBER 14: Jonathan David of Juventus during the Serie A match between Bologna FC 1909 and Juventus FC at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will have to choose between Jonathan David and Lois Openda for Saturday’s big showdown against Roma.

With Dusan Vlahovic out of action until the spring due to a high-grade tear, the Canadian and Belgian attackers have been competing for a starting berth.

Spalletti has been fielding David in his starting XI in the most recent contests. But while he managed to score in the last two Champions League contests against Bodo/Glimt and Pafos, his Serie A goal drought dates back to the opening day of the season.

Lois Openda (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The former LOSC Lille star also had an underwhelming showing in Bologna last week. On the contrary, Openda proved much more efficient.

While he couldn’t find the back of the net, his speed and movement forced Torbjorn Heggem to bring him down to the ground, which earned his marching orders.

So, according to TuttoJuve, Spalletti is torn between confirming David in the starting lineup or rewarding Openda for his cameo at the Dall’Ara by handing him a starting spot against Roma.

What will Spalletti’s choice depend on

The manager might have an even bigger dilemma, as some reports claim he’s tempted to unleash a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation this weekend, while other sources expect him to delay the change and stick to Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Nevertheless, in either case, Spalletti is expected to field Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao behind a solitary striker, so it remains to be seen if it will be David or Openda.

Spalletti recently explained that his choice could hinge on the playing style adopted by the opponent, as David is good at connecting with his teammates, which can help the team unlock tight defences, whereas Openda’s pace renders him a major threat on the counter against clubs who adopt a high defensive line