Juventus wants to strengthen its squad in this transfer window, and the Bianconeri have continued to do their best to make it as strong as possible.

When the men in black and white signed Jonathan David as a free agent, it delighted the fans, who had been waiting for some new faces to arrive.

David is one of the most valuable players on the market at the moment, and the Canadian was tracked by some of the top clubs in the world.

However, apart from him, the Bianconeri have not signed any other players to add to their squad and improve it beyond its current state.

Juve do remain in talks on several fronts, but at the moment, it seems they need to make some sales before they can add new players to their squad.

The Bianconeri are interested in the likes of Jadon Sancho, Randal Kolo Muani and Granit Xhaka, among several other stars.

These are players who would make their team better and improve the quality of the options that Igor Tudor has at the Allianz Stadium.

However, at this time, they are not making much progress in the race to sign these stars and improve their options.

It makes it difficult for the fans to enjoy their summer, and it risks ruining their summer plans.

Juve wants to offload Timothy Weah, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Alberto Costa and Samuel Mbangula, among others.

These players have been very important stars in the team in the last few months, and the Bianconeri could keep them, but the reality is that their performance will not take the club to the next level.

They are good players, but some are not well suited to what the club aims to achieve in this transfer window.

Juventus is working hard to sign the best players available on the market, but they must make sufficient funds available to make purchases, even before they sell their stars.

Waiting until they make sales to add to their squad will be disastrous for them as a team because it will leave the Old Lady with players that other clubs do not want to sign, which is not what they need.

If Juve also delays, clubs will increase the prices of their targets because the Bianconeri are making moves late in the window, and these teams will struggle to replace the players.

The best approach would be to sign the players the team needs now, and then push to sell the unwanted stars later in the window, once the season has started.