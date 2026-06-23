Date: Friday, 26 June 2026 | Kick-off: 15:00 ET (19:00 UTC) | Venue: BMO Field, Toronto, Canada | Stage: Group I, Matchday 3 | TV (UK): ITV / ITVX

What’s At Stake

Both Senegal and Iraq arrive at BMO Field in Toronto without a point to their name after two Group I defeats apiece, meaning this fixture is effectively a knockout game for both sides. Senegal lost 3-1 to France and 3-2 to Norway, while Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway and 3-0 by France, leaving the group table with France and Norway locked in at the top on six points each and these two sides yet to score a goal at the bottom. A win here keeps slim mathematical hopes of a best third-place finish alive; defeat ends the campaign entirely. Goal difference could be decisive too, with Senegal sitting on -3 and Iraq on -6.

Verdict

Senegal are strong favourites to claim all three points and a Senegal win looks the standout selection in the Senegal vs Iraq betting odds, with the Lions of Teranga holding vastly superior squad depth and a more convincing set of results even in defeat. At 1/4, the home price is short, but the goals market offers better interest: back Over 2.5 Goals at evens, given both sides need to chase the game and have already shipped seven goals between them.

Senegal vs Iraq Match Preview

Senegal enter this fixture as clear favourites despite their difficult start, and the quality differential between the two squads is significant. J. Koto’s side boasts Sadio Mane on 127 caps and 55 international goals, Ismaiala Sarr, who has already scored twice in this tournament, and a midfield anchored by Idrissa Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr. Their two defeats were against arguably the toughest pair of opponents in the group, and they scored three times across those games, showing attacking intent even when the results went against them.

Iraq, making their first World Cup appearance since 1986, have been outclassed in both matches under G. Arnold. Conceding seven goals in their opening two fixtures against France and Norway exposed defensive frailties that Senegal’s attacking unit will look to exploit. Iraq’s sole tournament goal came from Aymen Hussein, who leads their scoring charts, but the Lions of Mesopotamia will need a heroic collective performance to avoid a third straight defeat.

The narrative pull of this game is straightforward: Senegal, with their qualifying record of five wins and one draw from six games and a goal difference of +14, are a side built to beat teams at this level. Iraq qualified through a far tighter AFC campaign, winning four of nine and only securing their place via a play-off victory over Bolivia. The gap in pedigree is reflected in the Senegal vs Iraq odds, and it is difficult to construct a credible argument for an Iraq win here.

Team Form

Senegal – Last 5

Norway (A): Lost 3-2

France (A): Lost 3-1

Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0

United States (A): Lost 3-2

Gambia (H): Won 3-1

Senegal’s last five results make for uncomfortable reading on paper, but the context matters. Both World Cup losses came against France and Norway – two of the stronger sides in the tournament – and Senegal scored in each game. Their qualifying form was dominant, scoring 16 goals in six matches without losing.

Iraq – Last 5

France (A): Lost 3-0

Norway (H): Lost 4-1

Venezuela (N): Lost 0-2

Spain (A): Drew 1-1

Andorra (N): Won 1-0

Iraq’s recent form is a concern across all formats. Three defeats in their last three competitive and non-competitive matches, conceding nine goals in the process, point to a side that struggles to cope with quality opposition. The 1-1 draw with Spain in a friendly offers some hope, but that result stands isolated against a broader pattern of struggle.

Team News

Senegal have a well-stocked squad with options across every position. The big selection call for J. Koto is whether to start Sadio Mane from the off or deploy him from the bench given the veteran forward’s Al-Nassr commitments and age. Nicolas Jackson, who plays for Bayern Munich, offers pace and directness up front and has four goals in recent fixtures including a penalty. Ismaiala Sarr’s two goals in the tournament so far make him difficult to leave out on the right flank.

In midfield, Lamine Camara and Pape Matar Sarr provide dynamism alongside the experienced Idrissa Gueye, who at 36 remains a key defensive presence. The back line, anchored by Kalidou Koulibaly on 102 caps, is experienced even if the goals conceded in the first two games suggest some defensive lapses. Edouard Mendy is expected to start in goal.

Iraq’s G. Arnold must lift his side after heavy defeats in both opening games. Aymen Hussein, the team’s most experienced forward with 94 caps and 33 international goals, scored their only tournament goal so far and will lead the line. Zidane Iqbal in midfield and Ali Al-Hamadi in attack provide some European club pedigree, with Iqbal at Utrecht and Al-Hamadi at Luton Town. Goalkeeper Jalal Hassan, with 101 caps, offers experience between the posts, though he has conceded seven in two outings.

Predicted Lineups

Senegal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly (c), Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Matar Sarr; Ismaiala Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye

Iraq Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jalal Hassan; Rebin Sulaka, Manaf Younis, Merchas Doski, Hussein Ali; Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Al-Ammari, Youssef Amyn; Aymen Hussein (c), Ali Al-Hamadi

Predicted XIs – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The most telling duel of this fixture shapes up as Senegal’s wide attackers against Iraq’s defensive flanks. Ismaiala Sarr, already with two goals in this World Cup, will look to run at Iraq’s full-backs, who were regularly exposed by the pace and directness of both France and Norway’s wide forwards. Senegal’s qualifying record – 16 goals scored across six games without a defeat – was built largely on the back of wide attacking play and central runners combining. If Iraq drop deep and attempt to frustrate, Senegal’s midfield trio of Lamine Camara, Pape Matar Sarr and Idrissa Gueye will try to shift the ball quickly and create space for the front three.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Senegal to Win @ 1/4

Short but justified. Senegal’s squad quality, qualifying record of five wins from six, and Iraq’s inability to keep a clean sheet in either World Cup game make this the most straightforward Senegal vs Iraq prediction. Both defeats came against the two strongest sides in the group, and their three goals across those games show the attacking threat remains real.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Both sides need goals here. Senegal want to improve goal difference as well as collect three points, and Iraq have conceded seven already. In Senegal’s last five competitive and friendly matches they have been involved in high-scoring affairs, and Iraq’s defensive record gives no reason to expect a tight game. Evens for Over 2.5 Goals looks like a fair price given the match context.

Anytime Scorer: Ismaiala Sarr

Sarr has been Senegal’s most consistent threat in this tournament with two goals already from the right flank. His ability to run in behind and arrive late into the box makes him a constant danger, and with Iraq’s full-backs having been overrun in both previous group games, Sarr is the pick for the anytime scorer market.

Bet Builder: Senegal Win and Over 2.5 Goals

Combining the match winner and goals markets into a Senegal vs Iraq bet builder or acca leg makes sense given the broader match picture. Senegal scoring three or more times would not only secure the win but also put pressure on Iraq’s goal difference ahead of any best third-place tiebreaker calculations.

Odds Across Operators

The following prices reflect the best available odds for the Senegal vs Iraq match at the time of writing. Always check for the latest prices before placing any bet.

Senegal Win – 1/4

Draw – 11/2

Iraq Win – 11/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 5/6

How To Watch and How To Bet

How To Watch

Senegal vs Iraq is being broadcast live in the UK on ITV and ITVX, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST on Friday, 26 June 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Coverage is free-to-air and available to stream via the ITVX app and website.

How To Bet

For those looking to back the Senegal vs Iraq picks and best bets above, here is a straightforward step-by-step guide to placing a wager with a leading operator.

Choose a licensed and regulated betting operator available in your region. Register for an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Navigate to the World Cup 2026 section or use the search function to find Senegal vs Iraq. Select the match and browse the available markets, including match result, goals, and anytime scorer. Click the odds for your chosen selection to add it to your bet slip. For a bet builder or acca, add multiple selections from the same or different matches and combine them. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Submit your bet and check for any best-odds guarantees or promotional offers available at the time.

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