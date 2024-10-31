Como are reportedly considering making a January attempt to sign Federico Chiesa who has thus far failed to carve himself a significant role at Liverpool.

The 27-year-old found himself an outcast at Juventus last summer as Thiago Motta had no intention of relying on his services. The winger was thus linked with a host of Italian and European clubs throughout the summer transfer session, before eventually sealing a move to Anfield Road.

But between a few injury problems, some physical issues and the fierce competition for starting places, Chiesa has only managed to make three appearances thus far this season, and his only start occurred in the Carabao Cup. Overall, the Italy international has only collected 78 minutes of playing time for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that the Euro 2020 hero remains behind several other players in the pecking order on the wings, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Therefore, Calciomercato claims a premature exit could be on the cards, at least if the player’s situation doesn’t improve between now and January. The source claims some Serie A clubs could be enticed by the opportunity.

With a net salary of 7.5 million euros per year, the Italian sides would certainly struggle to bring the former Fiorentina and Juventus man back to the peninsula. Nevertheless, a loan move remains their best hope, especially if the Reds would be willing to contribute to the player’s wages.

The report thus claims Como could try their luck, as they’re hoping to add Chiesa to their ambitious project. The source also believes the player could become an option for Milan who had contemplated a summer move.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Liverpool would even entertain the idea of parting ways with their summer signing only a few months following his arrival.