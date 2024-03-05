Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic have been included in the latest Serbian squad for the upcoming international window. As key players for their country, the Juventus stars will participate in Serbia’s matches against Russia and Cyprus later this month.

Despite Kostic facing challenges in replicating the form he displayed last season and struggling for playing time at Juventus, Serbia still values him as a crucial part of their plans, leading to his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming matches.

On the other hand, Vlahovic has been in excellent form since the end of last year, contributing crucial goals that have kept Juventus within the Serie A top two. The striker remains a vital member of his national team, consistently delivering important goals, and Serbia is pleased that he is currently in peak condition.

According to Calciomercato, these two Juventus players will be joined by several other Serbian players from Serie A and around the world in the upcoming international fixtures.

Juve FC Says

Kostic hopes he gets chances to play for his national team in another international break.

But Vlahovic will almost certainly be involved in the games because he is in top form and in good shape.

The most important thing for us as a club is that they will not return from the matches with an injury.