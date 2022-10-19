The Serbian national team manager Dragan Stojkovic has reiterated that Juventus would be the ideal club for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for him, but Lazio has been reluctant to sell the player.

He is arguably their best player and he has consistently been among the best midfielders in Serie A in the last few seasons.

Juve wants the finest men around in their squad, but the likes of Manuel Locatelli have struggled since he joined the club.

Will Milinkovic-Savic do well at the Allianz Stadium? Stojkovic certainly thinks so.

He said via Corriere Dello Sport:

“Would he be well in Juventus? Absolutely yes, there is no doubt. He is young, but he already has a great deal of experience in Serie A, a very difficult championship. As a coach, I always like to see players of this type.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed in matches against us and other top clubs in Italy and that is a clear sign he will do well in black and white.

Our midfield has been a problem spot in the last two seasons, but we expect it to get better when Paul Pogba starts playing.

Adding the Lazio man to the group will make it even better than it is at the moment.