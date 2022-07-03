Serbian FA boss says Vlahovic is better than Haaland

Dusan Vlahovic and Erling Haaland are two of the world’s best young strikers at the moment, and they play for big clubs.

The Juventus man changed clubs in January, while Haaland is expected to become Manchester City’s main goal scorer from this season.

Vlahovic was an unstoppable force at Fiorentina before moving to Juve, while Haaland was one of the world’s most lethal finishers at Borussia Dortmund.

Both of them will be at the top of the European game in the next few years, but fans are often caught comparing both players.

The Serbian FA boss, Nenad Bjekovic, has now added his voice to the debate, and he believes the Juve man is the better attacker.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“Vlahovic is stronger and more complete than Haaland. The Norwegian has a devastating power, but Dusan is no less: there are only a few centimeters of difference between the two (editor’s note: 194 against 191), but the variety of shots and plays of the Juventus striker is superior.”

Juve FC Says

Both strikers are unique and what joins them is the hunger to score goals all the time.

Vlahovic didn’t enjoy the second half of the season as much as he did the first.

However, now that he would have a proper preseason with us, we expect him to start the 2022/2023 season better and to score more goals.