Serbian national team announces the injury of Dusan Vlahovic

While the club’s campaign has reached its merciful end, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is still having to deal with new injury setbacks.

The 23-year-old missed several matches throughout the campaign due to recurring physical issues, including the last couple of fixtures against Milan and Udinese.

But while he had apparently shaken off his most recent injury to join the Serbian national team, Vlahovic has been dealt with a new blow.

“Due to injury problems, Dušan Vlahović will not be available to coach Dragan Stojković for the matches against Jordan and Bulgaria,” reads the official statement released by the Serbian national team via JuventusNews24.

It remains unclear whether this is a new injury or rather the same one that he sustained before the end of the season.

The Balkan nation will take on Jordan in a friendly encounter on June 16 before clashing heads with Hungary on June 20 in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Juve FC say

As we all know, news reports have been linking Vlahovic with several top European clubs in recent weeks.

After missing out on Champions League football due to a 10-point deduction, Juventus could sacrifice the services of the Serbian if they were to receive a lucrative bid.

Nevertheless, the former Fiorentina man has endured an underwhelming campaign, only scoring 14 goals across all competitions.

So by adding recurring injury problems to the equation, the striker’s suitors might prefer to look elsewhere, or at the very least attempt to lower the player’s price.