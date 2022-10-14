Serbian national team manager says Juventus needs his player

The manager of the Serbian national team Dragan Stojkovic has spoken about some of his players and tips one to improve the Bianconeri.

Juve has at least two Serbian stars in Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic on their first team.

Both have been important members of the team recently, and the Bianconeri are convinced they will take the club to the next level.

However, Juve has an eye on one of their national teammates who plays for another Italian club.

The Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and they remain interested in his signature.

His national team manager believes he will fit in well at Max Allegri’s team if he makes the move.

Stojkovic said via Calciomercato:

“Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the midfielder missing from Juventus: it would be a great blow for the Bianconeri. But I’m a coach, not a manager … I’m relatively interested in where he will play in the future. Milinkovic-Savic is a champion: at Lazio, Juventus or another club would still be the starter in Serbia. “

Juve FC Says

Juventus remains one of the top clubs in the world, and we have to be linked with the best names.

SMS has done great since he moved to Lazio, and he keeps getting better every season.

Having him on our team would be an upgrade for him, and it could bring a transformational change to our results in Turin as well.