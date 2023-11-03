Serbian star Filip Djuricic insists that Lazar Samardzic would be a good signing for Juventus as the Bianconeri consider a January move for the Udinese man.

Juve is looking for a new midfielder, and Samardzic is one of their top targets at the moment.

Djuricic currently plays for Panathinaikos in Greece but is one of several Serbian players who have also played for Serie A clubs.

He and Samardzic represent the Serbian national team and play in a similar position, yet he is impressed by the performance of the Juve target.

Samardzic is one of the most exciting midfielders in Serie A in recent seasons, and a move to Inter Milan fell through in the summer.

This has given Juve a chance to enter the race, and they are currently leading it.

The men in black and white would love what Djuricic thinks of their move for the midfielder. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Lazar was born as a trequartista, but few now play with a player behind the forwards. He learnt to play as a central midfielder very well in Udine, so he would have no problem adapting to Juventus’ system.

“With Samardzic, Juve would become even more of a Scudetto contender. In the midst of so many great players, he can do even better.

“Paradoxically, for someone like him it would be much easier to play for Juve than Udinese. I always watch his matches and, if he is strong at Udinese, he would become very strong in Turin.”

