Thiago Motta is just three games into his tenure as Juventus manager, yet he is already proving to be a promising choice.

The Old Lady took a risk by appointing him this season due to his limited experience at a larger club.

Motta’s work at Bologna last season earned him praise across Europe, and he might have joined another big club if Juventus had not signed him.

His initial weeks in Turin have been impressive; he has shown himself to be a bold innovator, steadfast in his approach despite prevailing trends.

Juve has supported him with some excellent signings, who have also started the season well. However, it is Motta’s approach and leadership that are expected to ultimately guide the team toward its goals.

He has won over pundit Giuseppe Incocciati, who said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m really enjoying the way he’s interpreting the role of coach. He seems like a very empathetic coach who always tries to avoid controversy , in his relationships with his men he’s someone who only wants them to play football. I think he’s capable of bringing serenity to the environment and this can only help the team to give their best.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has made a fine start to his spell as our manager, and it is exciting to think about how much better things will be as he remains on our bench.