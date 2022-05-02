“Sergej wants to go to …” player’s agent deals Juventus a serious transfer blow

Juventus will miss out on another transfer target, with Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, preferring to join another club.

The Serbian has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now, and they had hoped he would become their next midfield linchpin.

However, a problem quickly arose for them, as Lazio wants a lot of money to sell him.

This has opened the door for other top European clubs to add him to their squad and increased the unlikelihood of him joining Juve.

PSG and Manchester United are leading the race for his signature now, and the midfielder prefers one of them.

His agent, Mateja Kezman, said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Sergej has no shortage of offers for the summer market.We are currently talking to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. He is focused on the season finale with Lazio, but Sergej wants to go to United”

Juve FC Says

When a top player becomes available for transfer, there would naturally be a long queue of clubs that want to sign him.

Lazio would love it because it means they will make good money from his sale, but it is a big disadvantage to Juventus.

The only way they stand a chance of signing him is if he wants to join the club. But he wants to play for United instead.