Sergio Agresti identifies the main culprit for Juventus failures

Unfortunately for Juventus fans, they have become too well-accustomed to European heartbreaks.

The Bianconeri had the chance to reach the Champions League Quarter Finals as they hosted Villarreal at home. The team did well in the first half but failed to capitalize on several chances.

Eventually, it all collapsed in a hellish 12 minutes that saw the Spaniards scoring three goals – two coming from the spot.

But while a major section of the fans is blaming Max Allegri for the latest letdown, Calciomercato journalist Sergio Agresti instead believes that Andrea Agnelli is the main culprit.

The writer argues that it’s useless to put the blame on the manager every season (as it happened with Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo in the last two years).

Instead, he feels that it’s the president who lost track of the situation. After putting together a strong side stating from 2012, the hierarchy has been unable to properly rebuild the squad.

Agresti identifies poor deals such as signing Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers as signs of bankruptcy.

He also points out to the European Super League project as Agnelli’s own escape route after falling short on the financial scale.

Juve FC say

Well, Agresti is surely going hard on the president, but he does have some good points in his assessment.

For the last three years, the recurring managers lacked quality players in the middle of the park, which largely prevented them from displaying good performances.

While some blamed former sporting director Fabio Paratici for the poor choices, Agnelli is after all the head of the hierarchy.