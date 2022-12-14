Sergio Baldini urges Juventus to try and keep Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is arguably Juventus’ finest player at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as he shines for France.

The midfielder has been in stunning form for his country and more clubs are interested in adding him to their squad.

Juve had wanted to sell him in the summer and even agreed to a deal with Manchester United for his sale, but the transfer broke down.

The midfielder has now entered the last six months of his deal and can speak to other clubs in January if Juve cannot get him on a new one.

He has been in talks, but Juve will struggle to keep him at the club on a new deal.

The journalist Sergio Baldini was asked if he or Leandro Paredes should be kept, and he opts for Rabiot.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Terrei Rabiot. Also last year he had an excellent season, he’s always been a regular in France when he was full and he’s always played with everyone, there’s a reason. This year he’s also made a qualitative leap in attack, so I’d keep him all the more reason.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been a much improved player in the last two seasons and it will be great if we can keep him.

However, the midfielder will not be happy to stay after we attempted to sell him to United at the start of this season and he will have so many options to choose from in the summer.