Former Juventus player, Sergio Brio, has discussed today’s match between the Bianconeri and AC Milan, shedding light on what a Juventus victory would signify.

Both clubs are eager to secure a win after a two-week hiatus due to the international break. However, the challenge lies in the need for their players to quickly shift their focus back to club football.

Juventus has been favoured to clinch the league title due to their absence from European competitions, but Milan is also in the hunt for the Scudetto. Their fans have high expectations, with a minimum target of securing a place in the top four.

Brio emphasises that winning this match would send a powerful message to every team in the league. Conversely, a loss could potentially plunge Juventus into another period of difficulties.

He says, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“If Juve won it would shake up this championship: hey, I’m here too… It’s a challenge that can give the Bianconeri a lot and Vlahovic’s return is a good test for Milan’s defence. Losing would mean falling back into controversy, from the coach to the players”

Juve FC Says

Winning the game in Milan will be very good for our confidence as a team and everyone in our squad knows this.

Milan will not make life easy for us, but we have a team that is strong enough to get the job done if they are at their best.