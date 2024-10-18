Sergio Conceicao’s deep ties to Lazio, where he played during two successful spells, make him well-acquainted with the significance of a match between Juventus and the Rome club. As an influential figure in Lazio’s history, Conceicao’s advice for his son Francisco to join Juventus might seem surprising, considering his past. However, the senior Conceicao saw the move as a strategic step for his son’s career, recognizing the opportunities that Juventus offers.

Francisco, who made a name for himself at FC Porto under his father’s guidance, had various options in the summer but chose Juventus. Despite his suspension for the upcoming match against Lazio, he has already established himself as a valuable player for the Bianconeri this season. The decision to move was strongly influenced by his father’s belief in Juventus as a world-class club that could help Francisco reach the next level in his development.

Sergio Conceicao explained, via Tuttojuve, his rationale for advising the switch: “I love Lazio, but I told Chico to go to Juve because it is a top club in the world.” His endorsement of Juventus highlights the club’s stature not just within Italy but on the global stage. The opportunity to join a prestigious club like Juve, known for its rich history and success, was not one to be overlooked, even for someone with a strong connection to Lazio.

Furthermore, Conceicao emphasised the importance of humility in his advice to his son, saying, “You are strong but remain humble.” This message reflects his belief that hard work and modesty are essential for Francisco to thrive at a top-level club like Juventus. He encouraged his son to seize the opportunity, knowing that joining Juve could significantly enhance his career prospects in a way that few other clubs could.

While Sergio Conceicao holds a special place for Lazio, he recognises that Juventus represents a unique chance for his son to grow and succeed in one of the world’s most competitive football environments.

The younger Conceicao is clearly happy at Juve and hopefully, he will have a long and successful career in Turn.