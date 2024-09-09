Former Lazio and Inter winger Sergio Conceicao explained the attributes and mentality of his son Francisco who has recently joined Juventus.

The 21-year-old signed for the Bianconeri on loan from Porto, completing a late-summer switch.

The Portuguese made his debut while coming in as a second-half substitute against Roma on the third matchday of the Serie A season.

Although the clash ended in a goalless draw, Conceicao still managed to delight the Allianz Stadium crowds with flashes of brilliance, leaving the home supporters on the edge of their seats every time he received the ball.

In a new interview, Francisco’s father Sergio weighed in on his son’s characteristics. While he feels that they aren’t quite alike from a technical standpoint, he noted that his son has a great desire to win, which pushes him to give his best every time he takes the field.

“We are very different, but he is a good player,” said the former in his chat with Radiosei via IlBianconero.

“He has a great change of direction, in one-on-one he is really good. He still has to improve, but at his age it is normal.

“Francisco has this desire to always win, he is driven by his hunger to give his best.’

Sadly for the youngster, his momentum has been derailed by an injury that will keep him out of action for a few weeks.

Nevertheless, Juventus fans will be impatiently awaiting his return to the pitch.