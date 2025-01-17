Sergio Conceicao has made Fikayo Tomori an important player at AC Milan again, but Juventus remains intent on signing the defender. Tomori struggled for game time under the previous Milan manager, yet Conceicao has restored him to a key role within his plans. Under the new manager, Tomori has become an essential part of Milan’s defensive line.

However, Juventus’ interest in the Englishman remains strong, and the Bianconeri are hoping to bring him to Turin this month to address their defensive issues. Juventus is reportedly prepared to offer a loan fee of €5 million now, with the option to make the move permanent in the summer for €25 million. These figures are seen as very appealing, and it is believed that AC Milan’s executives may be tempted to sell.

Despite this, Milan’s manager, Conceicao, is firmly opposed to the idea of selling Tomori. After discovering that the defender has become one of the best in the team, Conceicao is said to have been angered upon hearing about Juventus’ latest offer. He has made it clear that he does not wish to lose Tomori during this transfer window. The player’s importance to Milan’s plans is undeniable, and Conceicao is determined to keep him at the club.

A report from Il Bianconero claims that Juventus will face a tough challenge in convincing Milan to part with Tomori. Milan’s reluctance to let the player go is further complicated by the memory of sending Pierre Kalulu on loan to Juventus in the summer, a decision that they now regret. Milan is wary of making another similar mistake by allowing Tomori to leave, especially so soon after Kalulu’s departure.

For Juventus, signing Tomori would help strengthen their defence, but with Milan unwilling to sell, it seems unlikely that the Bianconeri will secure the deal this month. Milan’s decision to keep Tomori could be the right one for the club, given his importance to the squad. Juventus may have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements as this transfer saga unfolds.