Sergio Porrini names the ideal replacement for Max Allegri

Former tough-tackling Juventus defender Sergio Porrini has backed one man for the job of Juve manager.

Juventus could fire Max Allegri again as his team struggles to win matches.

The Bianconeri have not been in good form for much of this season and they could eventually accept their fans’ demand and replace him.

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, Juve is an attractive team to the best managers on the planet.

However, not all of them will do a better job if they replace Allegri and Porrini insists the ideal candidate is their former boss, Antonio Conte.

Conte now manages Tottenham in England, but he could leave his role at the English club if things don’t get better.

Porrini said via Football Italia:

“Conte always is an ideal solution.

“Everywhere he goes, things change in a positive way. His ideas motivate every team and he is showing that at Tottenham.”

Juve FC Says

Conte led us to at least two league titles and he started our nine-season dominance of Serie A.

The gaffer also won the league as the boss of Inter Milan and he has a Premier League medal to his name.

However, he is a fiery figure who might clash with the Bianconeri hierarchy as happened before.