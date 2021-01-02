Sergio Ramos makes a decision on his future that affects Juventus

Sergio Ramos is one of the players that Juventus hopes to sign next summer when his contract at Real Madrid expires.

The defender has been struggling to reach an agreement over a new deal at the Spanish giants and it seems that it is unlikely to happen.

Todofichajes reports that the former Sevilla man has agreed to join PSG after getting tired of waiting for a contract from Madrid.

PSG is one of the main competitors to Juventus for the signature of the multiple Champions League winner.

Ramos has earned the reputation of being one of the best defenders in the world for years now.

He has helped Real Madrid to win an abundance of trophies in the last few seasons, and he is exactly the kind of profile of player that Juventus needs at the moment.

The defender wants a salary increase and a long-term deal at Madrid, but the Spaniards want to offer him a shorter-term deal on reduced wages.

PSG, according to the report, has agreed to offer him a contract for three years, with an increase in the current wage that he gets at Madrid.

Juve can still land him, but that would mean that they will have to pay more than what is currently being offered by PSG.