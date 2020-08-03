All Stories, Club News

Serie A 2020/21 dates announced

August 3, 2020

The Lega Serie A have confirmed the dates for the new league season, which begins on September 19, 2020 and end May 21, 2021.

An announcement from Serie A’s governing body read: “The League Council met today at 19.00 it unanimously resolved that the Serie A TIM 2020/2021 will begin on the weekend of 19-20 September. The decision confirms the preference already expressed in the afternoon by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this theme.”

It will mean the footballing calendar will look as follows (from Football Italia)

August 4 – La Liga transfer window opens

August 21 – Europa League 2019-20 Final

August 22 – Ligue 1 2020-21 begins

August 23 – Champions League 2019-20 Final

September 1 – Serie A transfer window opens

September 12 – Premier League 2020-21 and La Liga 2020-21 begin

September 18 – Bundesliga 2020-21 begins

September 19 – Serie A 2020-21 begins

September 24 – 2020 UEFA Super Cup

October 1 – Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage draw

October 2 – Europa League 2020-21 Group Stage draw

October 5 – Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga transfer windows close

