Serie A 2020/21 dates announced

The Lega Serie A have confirmed the dates for the new league season, which begins on September 19, 2020 and end May 21, 2021.
An announcement from Serie A’s governing body read: “The League Council met today at 19.00 it unanimously resolved that the Serie A TIM 2020/2021 will begin on the weekend of 19-20 September. The decision confirms the preference already expressed in the afternoon by the majority of the clubs in a meeting dedicated to this theme.”
It will mean the footballing calendar will look as follows (from Football Italia)
August 4 – La Liga transfer window opens
August 21 – Europa League 2019-20 Final
August 22 – Ligue 1 2020-21 begins
August 23 – Champions League 2019-20 Final
September 1 – Serie A transfer window opens
September 12 – Premier League 2020-21 and La Liga 2020-21 begin
September 18 – Bundesliga 2020-21 begins
September 19 – Serie A 2020-21 begins
September 24 – 2020 UEFA Super Cup
October 1 – Champions League 2020-21 Group Stage draw
October 2 – Europa League 2020-21 Group Stage draw
October 5 – Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, La Liga transfer windows close