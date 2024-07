The Bianconeri are gearing up to compete in multiple competitions, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Their immediate focus, however, will be on Serie A as they aim to reclaim the league title by the end of the campaign.

Despite recently appointing a new manager, Juventus remains one of the favourites to clinch the Scudetto.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will face Como in their opening match. They will then travel to Verona for their second league game before hosting AS Roma on matchday three.

On matchday four, Juventus will visit Empoli, followed by a home fixture against Napoli on matchday five. The season will continue with a series of challenging fixtures thereafter.