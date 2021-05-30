Serie A are looking at opening the stadiums up to 50% capacity

The President of Lega Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino has revealed that he hopes large crowds will be allowed into the Stadiums for Serie A games at the start of next season.

Serie A matches have been played without fans for this entire season because of the coronavirus pandemic which broke out last year.

Fans have had to watch at home and it has affected the finances of clubs in the competition.

Juventus is one club that has suffered a serious financial hit because of the absence of fans and the Bianconeri will want things to return to normal as soon as possible.

The Italian government has been vaccinating its citizens against the deadly virus for some time now.

They are making progress in that endeavour and Serie A hopes that they would have vaccinated enough people to allow the reopening of the turnstiles by the start of next season.

Speaking recently on the possible return of fans, Dal Pino said to Radio Deejay as reported by Football Italia: “If, and I really hope this is true, by the end of the summer we’ll have a very high number of people vaccinated in Italy, then we can start returning to normal life.

“What we also hope is that we can open up the stadiums to at least 50 per cent capacity for Serie A matches when the season starts in August.

“We’d like for players to also work in conditions closer to normal, because the protocol has made it extremely complicated for everyone over the last year.

“There are clubs in serious financial difficulty who need a response on when we can start getting back to normal.”