After the first four rounds of Serie A, Juventus are currently second in the Serie A standings.

The Bianconeri have thus far accumulated 10 points from a possible 12, only dropping a couple of points at home against Bologna.

For their part, Inter sit on top of the table with a perfect record after brushing aside their crosstown rivals Milan in a 5-1 routing.

TuttoMercatoWeb calculated the average ratings for Serie A players after the first four rounds of the season, revealing the Best XI formation.

The league leaders have the bulk of it, with eight of Simone Inzaghi’s men making the cut in the fantasy 4-3-3 formation.

The Nerazzurri completely dominate the backline with Denzel Dumfries, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco.

Inter also have a couple of representatives in midfield in the shape of Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, while Lautaro Martinez and Marcus feature upfront.

Yet, one Juventus star managed to sneak in. With four goals from as many matches, Dusan Vlahovic landed on the list.

The Serbian is enjoying a brilliant start to the campaign. In his most recent outing, he scored a fabulous brace in the Old Lady’s 3-1 win over Lazio.

The other two players who broke Inter’s supremacy are Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone and Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto.

Serie A Best XI (4-3-3): Falcone (Lecce), Dumfries (Inter), Darmian (Inter), Bastoni (Inter), Dimarco (Inter); Luis Alberto (Lazio), Calhanoglu (Inter), Mkhitaryan (Inter); Martinez (Inter), Vlahovic (Juventus), Thuram (Inter)