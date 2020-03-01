Serie A Chief: ‘Inter refused to play on Monday’

Lega Serie A chief Paolo Dal Pino has refuted claims that Inter were not consulted over the postponement of the Derby D’Italia against Juventus.

Inter director Beppe Marotta has previously claimed that the Lega Serie A rescheduled the match without informing the clubs which would create a ‘distorted’ champions fixture list.

Speaking to ANSA, and reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport, Dal Pino has refuted the claim and revealed that Inter were given the opportunity to play on Monday, which they refused.

“On Friday the CEO De Siervo and I proposed to Inter to move the match against Juventus on Monday evening to play it with the doors open.

“Inter categorically refused to take the field. They should take on their responsibilities and not talk about sportsmanship and a falsified championship.

“Marotta represents Inter’s needs, I protect the general interests of the whole Serie A, which unfortunately, suffers from daily conflicts of interest linked to each team.

“I have to promote the Italian championship and its image in the world, transmitting empty stadium matches would have been a bad business card for the country “.

“Why a postponement to the last? After an intense week of consultations and lack of clarity on the health scenario, only on Friday evening did we know that in three regions the stadium doors would have reopened already since midnight today, making the picture completely different from the previous one.

“If the recoveries could have been anticipated compared to May 13th? Of course, this was the only free formal date for all ten teams involved due to the commitments in national and international competitions. a.d. De Siervo will deal with the teams involved to accelerate recovery times together.

“We had to make decisions guided by the good of the nation. We will try to find ways to contain other upheavals that were asked of us for emergency needs by the Government.

“But I remember that abroad, especially in the Premier League, it often happens that teams have to make up for multiple games weeks later because of the many cups. We don’t play dramas where there aren’t any.”