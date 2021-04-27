Serie A club asks for McKennie – Could it lead to an exchange deal?

After a positive start to the season, Juventus decided to redeem Weston McKennie’s contract.

The midfielder became the first American citizen to wear the famous black and white jersey after sealing an initial loan move from Schalke last summer.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old’s form dropped recently – and the infamous restrictions breaking party that he hosted at his house certainly made matters worse – and has lost his starting berth in Andrea Pirlo’s lineup.

Therefore, Weston’s future at the club is suddenly less certain than initially thought, and emerging reports have began to link him with a move elsewhere.

According to La Nazione (via ilBianconero), Fiorentina are interested in McKennie’s services, and an exchange deal could be on the table next summer.

The Bianconeri are in turn interested in two Viola stars. The first being Italian midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, whilst the second is none other than Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Thus, Fabio Paratici and company could use their rivals’ interest in the American to land one of their two transfer targets.

The Italy international is 24-years-old, and has been a part of Fiorentina’s youth ranks since 2017. This season, he contributed in 5 goals and 3 assists.

On the other hand, Vlahovic is the man of the hour in Florence, keeping his side afloat with 17 goals so far in Serie A. The bomber found the back of net against the Old Lady in both league encounters.

However, it should be noted that Juventus won’t allow McKennie to let go too easily, especially considering his importance for the club’s ever-growing American market.