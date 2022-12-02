Serie A club decides against selling Juventus target in January

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Jakob Kiwior from Spezia and the Bianconeri had been targeting a January swoop for him.

However, that might not happen as Spezia looks to avoid dismantling their squad in the middle of a season.

The Polish full-back is one of their important players and has been in impressive form as a key part of their squad for the last few months.

His fine performances have caught the attention of Juve and some other clubs, who hope he will be allowed to leave in winter.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Spezia has considered the possibility of losing him before the end of the season and decided not to risk it.

In the summer, they will listen to offers for his signature and can easily find a replacement for him if the right one arrives.

Juve FC Says

As one of the top clubs in Serie A, we have a good chance to land Kiwior, but we can understand why Spezia does not want him to leave in January.

They know he is an important part of their system and a replacement for him might not readily be found.

We can add him to our squad now and allow him to stay with them for the first six months and return to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

