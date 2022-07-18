Aaron Ramsey is an unwanted man at Juventus, but they might be forced to be stuck with him for yet another campaign.

The midfielder moved to the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in 2019 and has struggled to make a meaningful impact at the club since.

He remains a fine player and regularly does well for his country, but he has continued to struggle at Juve.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers, but he flopped including missing the only spot kick as they were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Juve is now looking to offload him again, and reports in the last few days claimed newly-promoted Monza wanted to sign him.

However, Calciomercato reports that they have categorically denied the rumours and made it clear that he is not a player that they are thinking about signing.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey has been such a bad signing and it could change how we see players with a poor injury record in the future.

The midfielder has simply not been available for us when we need him and he has to leave.

Max Allegri has much better players at his disposal now and he will be keen to ensure they play ahead of the Welshman if he stays.