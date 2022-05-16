Serie A club hopeful of offering a new deal to Juventus target

Juventus remains in the running for Nikola Milenkovic and they probably need him now more than ever as Giorgio Chiellini prepares to leave the Allianz Stadium.

The Serbian has been one of the most consistent defenders in Serie A over the last few seasons and Juve has been monitoring him.

He signed a one-year contract extension with Fiorentina at the start of this season to tie him down to them for another term, but that deal expires in 2023.

In the summer, he has to decide if he is ready to leave or to remain with them.

Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato claims La Viola wants to keep him, and they are hopeful he would sign another contract extension.

But Juventus is pushing to add him to their squad by the end of this campaign so that he can help them win the league title and other trophies next season.

Juve FC Says

This summer is probably the best time to make a move for Milenkovic before he signs a new deal with Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old will be a great cover for our defence and he might become the long-term replacement for Chiellini.

Because he has just a season left on his current deal, Juve can sign him cheaply if he decides not to agree on a new La Viola contract.