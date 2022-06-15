In recent days, Juventus awaited Atalanta’s final decision regarding the redemption of Merih Demiral’s card.

The Bianconeri bought the Turkish defender from Sassuolo in the summer 2019, but after an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign, they decided to send him on an initial loan to Bergamo.

However, his campaign with the Orobici also had its ups and downs, and Gian Piero Gasperini eventually relegated him to the bench.

Therefore, Atalanta decided to waive their right to buy the 24-year-old for 20 million euros.

Nonetheless, Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) believes that Atalanta haven’t gave up on signing Demiral just yet.

In fact, La Dea is hoping to maintain the center back’s services on a permanent basis, with a discount from Juventus.

The source claims that the Bergamo-based club is offering the Bianconeri a figure between 14 and 15 million euros.

It’s easy to see the logic behind Atalanta’s move. They want to maintain the player, but at the same time, they feel that his mediocre displays warrant a discount.

In fact, Juventus are adopting a similar strategy in their negotiations with Atletico Madrid over Alvaro Morata’s transfer.

However, this could be a ploy from the Orobici to resell the player for a higher profit. Despite his inconsistent performances, Demiral remains a relatively young defender who can still fulfill his potential and he has admirers on the European scene.

So instead of selling him to Atalanta on low, perhaps Juventus should place the defender on the market and prompt an auction.