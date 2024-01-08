Juventus striker Moise Kean is available on loan in January, and Fiorentina has reportedly emerged as a suitor.

The 23-year-old is currently out of action due to an injury, but should make his return to the pitch in the coming days or weeks.

Nevertheless, the Italian might struggle to earn minutes for the rest of the campaign, especially following the rise of Kenan Yildiz.

The Turk’s emergence has provided Max Allegri with a new option. The teenager has presented himself as a natural replacement for Federico Chiesa in the second striker role.

Meanwhile, Dusan Vlahovic remains the ultimate first choice for the Number 9 position, with Arek Milik acting as his understudy.

Therefore, Kean risks becoming surplus to requirements at Juventus. The fact that has hasn’t yet opened his scoring account this season hardly helps his case.

So according to La Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri are open to sending the former Everton man on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The source claims that Fiorentina are interested in the striker’s services as they’re seeking a replacement for M’Bala Nzola.

The Viola have been struggling to find themselves a reliable bomber since the departure of Vlahovic in January 2022.

Last summer, they signed the Angolan from Spezia in addition to Lucas Beltran, but neither has been delivering the goods upfront.

The report adds that Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italian has been particularly disappointed with Nzola, so he would welcome Kean to Florence with open arms.

The Italian international made his return to Juventus in the summer of 2021. His contract with the Old Lady is valid till 2025.