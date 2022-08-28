Rovella
Transfer News

Serie A club is waiting to sign young Juventus midfielder

August 28, 2022 - 5:30 pm

Monza seems to have won the race for the signature of Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Rovella.

The youngster joined the Bianconeri at the start of 2021, but they allowed him to spend the next 18 months on loan at Genoa.

He has just returned to Juve, and he was involved in their preseason.

However, there is no space for him to play regularly and the Bianconeri has made him available for transfer.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but it seems newly-promoted Monza is his preferred suitor.

A report on Calciomercato claims they are waiting for him, with Juventus holding up the transfer.

The Bianconeri wants to be sure that loaning him out and keeping Fabio Miretti is the right decision.

Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are two other young midfielders at the club, but Max Allegri seems to trust Miretti after giving him another start against AS Roma.

Juve FC Says

We cannot keep all our budding midfielders happy if they are not playing, and it will affect their development.

Allegri has to decide which of them he wants to keep quickly so that we can sort out the best loan team for the others.

Rovella will hope he does well to earn a first-team place at the club in the 2023/2024 season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria

Allegri admits Juventus needs their injured players back

August 28, 2022
Massimo Ambrosini

Massimo Ambrosini explains why Juventus could not beat Roma

August 28, 2022
Arthur

Juventus wants to offload three midfielders before transfer window closes

August 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.