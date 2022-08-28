Monza seems to have won the race for the signature of Juventus midfielder, Nicolo Rovella.

The youngster joined the Bianconeri at the start of 2021, but they allowed him to spend the next 18 months on loan at Genoa.

He has just returned to Juve, and he was involved in their preseason.

However, there is no space for him to play regularly and the Bianconeri has made him available for transfer.

Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but it seems newly-promoted Monza is his preferred suitor.

A report on Calciomercato claims they are waiting for him, with Juventus holding up the transfer.

The Bianconeri wants to be sure that loaning him out and keeping Fabio Miretti is the right decision.

Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli are two other young midfielders at the club, but Max Allegri seems to trust Miretti after giving him another start against AS Roma.

Juve FC Says

We cannot keep all our budding midfielders happy if they are not playing, and it will affect their development.

Allegri has to decide which of them he wants to keep quickly so that we can sort out the best loan team for the others.

Rovella will hope he does well to earn a first-team place at the club in the 2023/2024 season.