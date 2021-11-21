Serie A club makes a decision that could be double bad news for Juventus’ pursuit of goal machine

Dusan Vlahovic’s goals could easily fire Juventus to the Scudetto if he joins the Bianconeri in the January transfer window.

The Serbian is one of the hottest strikers in the world right now and has a big future ahead of him.

Juve is keen to take him to Turin, a move that would almost guarantee he keeps scoring in Serie A because he already understands the competition.

However, Fiorentina doesn’t enjoy selling their players to Juventus, and they have made decisions that could spoil Juve’s plans to sign him.

Calciomercato reports, ideally he could leave Florence in the January transfer window.

That would have been perfect for Juventus, who needs a striker to rescue their season.

However, the report says Rocco Commisso wants him to stay and fire La Viola to a European place. Secondly, the Fiorentina president has ruled out selling the striker to the Bianconeri.

He wants his next club to be outside of Serie A.

This development will come as a tremendous blow to Juve, but it is a situation the Bianconeri would have expected.

It was tough to sign Federico Chiesa from La Viola and Juve hasn’t even paid the fee to sign him permanently yet.

Commisso would not want to do them another transfer favour and he doesn’t have to, because several other clubs can sign Vlahovic instead of Juve.