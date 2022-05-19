Inter Milan doesn’t want to lose Ivan Perisic despite interest from Juventus in the Croatian.

He has become an unlikely hero for them in this campaign as he scores important goals on a regular basis.

The latest strikes from his boot won them the Italian Cup against Juve and fans will not forgive their team easily if they allow him to leave.

The worst would be if he leaves them for Juve, but that is a serious possibility because the Bianconeri are skilled at signing players from rival clubs.

Inter also knows this and they are now working to keep the former Bayern Munich winger in their team.

Tutto Sport claims the Nerazzurri has scheduled a new meeting with his entourage for next week and they are hopeful both parties can find an agreement to keep him for another campaign.

Juve FC Says

Perisic has been in terrific form in this campaign and he would bring a lot of experience to the Juventus squad if we sign him.

However, it might come down to the club that offers him the most money, which could affect Juve.

We are cutting costs now and we would hardly offer too much money to a 33-year-old on a short-term deal.