AS Roma is keen to complete the sale of Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus as quick as possible to avoid any complications in the deal.

The attacker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long-time now and he could be closer to the switch than ever.

A report on Football Italia says the Azzurri star’s agent met with Roma yesterday to discuss his future.

Claudio Vigorelli spoke with Roma director Tiago Pinto, but the report says he didn’t mention Juventus’ interest.

Both parties are also trying to work out a new deal, but they are still very far apart in their bid to achieve that.

This could now help Juve add the former Inter Milan teenager to their squad in this transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the most technically blessed players in Italy, and the attacker will be a wonderful addition to the Juve squad.

At 23, he is still growing as a player and his best years are ahead of him.

Juve will enjoy them if he makes the move and joins the Bianconeri now, but this operation will not be super easy, as some people might think.

Roma will ensure they make as much money as they can because he is arguably their finest player.