While Juventus are tirelessly working on the additions of some major stars to their squad, Max Allegri also needs a backup striker for Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian will lead the line for the Bianconeri next season, but he’ll require a capable understudy who can take some of the burden off his shoulders.

Following an impressive campaign at Bologna, the Bianconeri management has identified Marko Arnautovic as the right profile for the job.

But according to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the Emilian club has set a hefty price tag on the Austrian, and will only sell for a figure between 15 and 20 million euros.

The source believes that the Rossoblu don’t want to sell the former Inter and West Ham man who’s one of their best players and the bona fide leader of the group, unless they receive a truly lucrative deal.

The big center forward has a contract with his current employers until 2024. But at the age of 33, Juventus will surely find the asking price to be excessive.

Juve FC say

Even though Arnautovic might be the perfect candidate for the job, Juventus shouldn’t spend such figure on a veteran striker just to place him on the bench.

The Austria international still possesses a strong physique and is in a great condition, but the management should be able to find a younger alternative for such price.